A Mesa firm’s invention that helps non-verbal, often bedridden patients communicate with medical staffers has taken on additional meaning during the COVID-19.
EyeTech Digital Systems, which develops eye-tracking technology for healthcare workers, launched its federally-registered EyeOn LifeLine communication tablet for hospitals, giving doctors, nurses and caregivers a way to communicate with critically ill COVID-19 patients who are unable to speak while confined to their beds.
The stand-mounted tablet faces the patient, who simply looks at word squares to express pain level or make a request.In turn, the tablet voices the patient’s response through speakers for nurses and doctors.
“EyeOn LifeLine is ultra-portable so it can be utilized with multiple patients during this pandemic to improve patient outcomes,” said company spokeswoman Kathryn Kudavi.
EyeTech launched the “augmented and alternative communication” device earlier this year for people with ALS, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injuries, Rett Syndrome, traumatic brain injuries or stroke as well as those on the autism spectrum.
“But the entire team jumped into action to modify the software and firmware to create EyeOn LifeLine, so COVID-19 patients can communicate critical needs to their healthcare workers while intubated or using a ventilator or respirator,” Kudavi said.
EyeTech CEO Robert Chappell added, “As a long-time eye-gaze user with hand disabilities, I was devastated to see doctors and nurses not being able to communicate with ICU patients under a ventilator.”
“If we can save one life, it will be a huge contribution,” he said. “I just wish we had enough units to serve all the ICUs around the country.”
The company also is donating $500 per unit to the American Nurses Foundation “to express our heartfelt support to those fighting this pandemic on the frontlines,” Chappell said.
EyeTech has been developing devices using artificial intelligence for more than 20 years.
Its devices have been used in a variety of fields, including neurology, ophthalmology, augmentative and alternative communication, challenged education and consumer research.
It has devised applications in patient screening, medical management, progress monitoring, predisposition testing and other areas.
Disabled artist Rachel Jafvert is one of the people who has benefited from the company’s eye-tracker technology.
“My EyeTech eye tracker has flipped my world upside down in the best way possible,” she said on the company’s website. “Growing up I often felt really frustrated about my disability, and then on top of that developed repetitive overuse strain as I got older. I felt completely stuck as a designer. Not to mention, I was always frustrated by the fact I would have to wait to have help making physical architecture models.:
She said she had started “giving up the thing I liked to do most, which is paint” because she had trouble physically executing her ideas.
With EyeTech’s, she added, “I can create eye paintings. I can do eye sketches with my eyes and let my writing hand rest. I can create cards. Although, I am still practicing and learning how to master eye tracking with all different types of design programs, I have hope that I can create a new destiny.”
