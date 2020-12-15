A Mesa brewery is finding different ways to stay afloat in the pandemic.
Dave Valencia, owner of Oro Brewing Company and the Oro Taproom at 210 W. Main St., said he’s “uniting the East Valley” through his unique craft beer.
“Jesse Kortepeter, head brewer, was brought to the team in 2017 because of his passion for uniting Arizona through creating one-of-a-kind IPAs, ales, stouts and specialty craft beers,” Valencia said in a released.
Kortepeter adds on Oro’s website: “I enjoy thriving in a small, close-knit group of motivated individuals rallying around the goal of crafting and serving great beer.
“I sincerely believe that people never stop learning, and I have a profound respect for the brewing process and the creation of beer,” he added. “The quality and integrity of these fermented creations means a great deal to me, so constantly evolving and adapting alongside an engaged team continually inspires me to become a better brewer.”
The two men teamed up with various local entrepreneurs, such as Village Coffee in Scottsdale, where they infused their blonde ale with a cold brew coffee and created “a perfect way to start your morning.”
Valencia and Kortepeter also collaborated with local beekeepers to feature 40 pounds of local wildflower honey in the their prize-winning “Royal Windsor” spiced ale.
Oro features six core beers and eight rotating specialty beers daily in their taproom and offers complimentary educational tasting to the public.
The taproom opens at 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday. It is closed Monday and Tuesday so the two men can craft new brew.
To help combat COVID-19 Oro has limited indoor seating to 26 guests and added an enclosed large patio overlooking downtown Mesa.
“Stay safe and enjoy fresh craft beer responsibly, preferably at Oro Brewing Company,” Valencia said.
Information: OroBrewing.com or 480-398-8247.
