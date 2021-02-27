Jordan White and Phillip Schafer may have traded the adrenaline rush of working as nurses on a life-flight helicopter ambulance for the somewhat staid life of aestheticians, but there is one thing they’ve taken with them to their new Mesa practice.
They love caring for people.
And Schafer, 35, and White, 30, say they get a different kind of rush from their business, TriCity Aesthetics at 8413 E. Baseline Road. They also have a clinic in Prescott.
“I love making people feel amazing from the inside out,” said Schafer. “I personally was impacted by hormone replacement therapy; I thought I needed to bring this to the world... The world of aesthetics complements hormone therapy and wellness quite well.”
Both men remain practicing nurses, with Schafer managing the Prescott clinic.
They specialize in aesthetic medicine, men’s health and overall personal wellness. White also has been listed as one of the “top preferred aesthetic injectors in America” by Med Aesthetics America.
Married and the father of three, Schafer has a B.S. in nursing from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of South Alabama.
He was a nurse at Yavapai Regional Medical Center Emergency Department and flew for Air Evac for three years.
It was during his flying career that he met White, who with his wife is expecting their first child. He also has his undergraduate degree in nursing and is completing his master’s work as a nurse practitioner.
He got into flight nursing first in Miami and then in Virginia and Maryland before coming to Arizona,
“I love adrenaline and have always loved working under pressure,” White said. “I love taking care of the sickest of the sick. The job is certainly rewarding.”
The two men worked together as emergency flight nurses.
White said he relished “the ability to perform skills that are normally outside of the nurses’ scope and to function with autonomy in a chaotic and dynamic environment.”
Schafer said he also treasured the “gratification of knowing you made a positive impact on that patient's life.”
Schafer ultimately decided to open an aesthetics clinic in Prescott.
“A year ago, I messaged him after I saw he was opening his own aesthetics practice,” White recalled. “After one conversation, we walked out with a new practice opening in Mesa.”
Not that the change in career wasn’t a little intimidating.
“You would think for someone who took care of dying patients regularly, someone who would be using scalpels on the side of the interstate at 3 a.m., this wouldn’t have been scary, but it was terrifying,” White said. “I was hanging up a six-figure income and stable job to embark on really just hopes and dreams.”
But White said they share some common beliefs that calmed his initial anxiety.
“We both hold integrity and honesty in high regard – that was the foundation of our business,” White said. “We both have the same vision of businesses being successful when they take care of their customers/clients. We both hustle and are passionate about what we do. We both will work non-stop to achieve those goals…to a fault sometimes.”
They both look at aesthetics as “exciting and fun.”
“We are able to make a positive difference and see it instantly in many cases,” White explained. “It is an art and you truly have to have the ‘aesthetic eye’ in order to have quality results.”
And he added that he’s amused of where the detour his career path has taken, stating:
“If you would have told me a year ago that I would be injecting lips, running lasers and running an aesthetics practice, I would have laughed – hard.”
Information: 480-316-4139 or tricityaesthetics.com
