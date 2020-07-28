The Premier at Eastmark, a $50-million 216-unit luxury apartment complex, is poised to open next month, a year after breaking ground.
Located between the Elliot Road Technology Corridor and Mesa’s Gateway Airport on the corner of Ray and Elliot roads, the project is a joint venture between PCS Development of California and Route 2 Construction of Arizona.
It boasts “trend-setting amenities” on nearly 10 acres in the master-planned community, including a “Clubhouse. Redefined.”
That “clubhouse” offers a pool, spa and splashpad, co-working stations, conference rooms, outdoor yoga and CrossFit areas, Peloton bikes, inspirational artwork, automated mail kiosks, children’s play area, dog parks, car charging stations and 1GB internet service.
It also offers access to the expansive Eastmark Great Park and its’ many public amenities.
Homes range in size from 459 to 1,420 square feet in studio and one- and two-bedroom models with monthly rentals beginning at $999.
Each unit has a granite kitchen countertops with subway tile backsplash, instant DIRECT-TV and fiber optic WiFi, full-sized washer and dryer, modern pendant and recessed lighting, walk-in closets with built-in shelving and appliances, personal patios or balconies and wood-style plank flooring. Some models also have gourmet kitchen islands and private master bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms.
Garages and covered parking also are provided.
“Even while in the midst of a pandemic the management and marketing team has surpassed all leasing expectations,” the project team said in a release.
Even before prospective residents had the opportunity to visit the property, the community is almost 20 percent leased and gaining 5-10 new residents per week, the release said.
“We knew the project was unique with tremendous design and great location but we looked at the way the world was changing and incorporated into our design and management while under construction, said Drew Olson, the developer-builder.
“Residents immediately have 1GB WiFi the moment they move in,” he said and ”have full access to meeting and conference rooms, a technology center and coffee bar, and numerous amenity areas throughout with WiFi. All this will enhance resident’s experience while working from home.”
Eastmark is the sixth-ranked fastest growing master-planned community in the country and the gated Premiere at Eastmark will be the first rental property for over a three-mile radius.
“We are excited to bring the first high-quality rental home option Eastmark with a strong partner such as PCS Development,” said Dea McDonald, Eastmark general manager.
For more information on www.eastmarkapts.com or call 602-325-6975.
