Jarrod’s Coffee,Tea & Gallery started as an art and jewelry store eight years ago, adding a coffee shop in 2015 after some remodeling.
“It just kind of happened,” said Owner Jarrod Martinez, adding he had no previous coffee experience before he opened his business at 154 W. Main St., Mesa.
Prior to opening Jarrod’s, Martinez traveled from coast-to-coast, doing wholesale jewelry shows and working as a jewelry supplier. His love for jewelry and art gave him the inspiration for opening his own store.
“The art is from local artists in the neighborhood and around Arizona,” said Martinez. “It’s for sale. It changes all of the time. We have a lot of artists. We do art shows and jewelry shows and live music.”
While live music has continued typically from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, the art shows have been put on hold due to the pandemic – which has cut business in half.
“I’d like to do our live art shows again with local artists,” said Martinez, adding that about 30 artists from Mesa and around Arizona set up in front of the coffee shop. “It was just busy and nice…and has taken years to build it up.”
Jarrod’s last October won the 39th annual Governor’s Arts Award for business out of 60 nominees.
Customers can still buy art and jewelry while enjoying a cup of coffee.
“We not only do coffee but we also do food - sandwiches, grilled sandwiches, salads,” Martinez said. “We have a wide variety of cheese, Italian sodas, blended drinks, smoothies and we do a lot of vegan pastries and regular pastries, as well.
“We have a vegan chocolate sea salt brownie and it’s amazing. Everyone loves it. Just a little bit of everything. We have some good flavored lemonades, too. Our espresso has a hint of chocolate so it gives it a nice taste.”
Martinez says his shop’s iced chai blended in a hot chai is “a very good seller.”
“We’re known for a lot of different and great chai,” he added.
While Martinez had to remove some seating indoors, “The Mesa CARES program helped us with our expansion for our temporary patio with signage.”
Right before the pandemic hit, Martinez expanded next door, where he plans to open a vegan bakery.
“We’ll have a lot more food options,” said Martinez. “It’ll smell amazing, as well. And we’ll probably add even earlier hours. That’s one big goal.”
The business had been growing every year up until 2020.
“We are really wanting to continue to grow during this pandemic, if we can,” added Martinez.
Right now, the focus is on survival.
“I am doing my best,” Martinez said. “I am going to do all that it takes to stay alive. I have to stay positive. I plan on staying here. I’m just going to give it all I’ve got. If I’m meant to be somewhere else, then I’ll have to move.”
In the meantime, his side jewelry business is keeping him afloat as well as working with his dad in turquoise mining when he’s able to.
“Customers have been pleasant considering everything going on,” said Martinez. “We do offer masks if a customer doesn’t have one. Overall, everyone’s been understanding and supportive.”
About 30-40 percent of customers are regulars. “We really do love our regulars,” said Martinez. “We’re very thankful. Keep coming!”
Information: jarrodscoffeeteaandgallery.com, 480-822-7146.
