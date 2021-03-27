Got two weeks to prepare for a good job?
A new “composites boot camp” at Chandler-Gilbert Community College will prepare individuals for in-demand careers in the aerospace and other industries.
The two-week program starts in April.
Is it really possible to prepare for a career with starting salaries north of $20 per hour in just half a month?
“I know, it seems too good to be true – but it is true,” said Ángel G. Fuentes, CGCC Interim Associate Dean of Workforce Programs.
He said the boot camp is like a matchmaking service, joining companies in need of qualified workers and people out of work or looking for a quick transition to a new career.
“There’s a need for the community of students wanting to reenter the workforce and have a quick return on their investments,” Fuentes said.
On the employer end, “Boeing has been a great ally, they have a need for composite technicians.”
Composite technicians use a variety of materials, including graphite, carbon fiber, fiberglass, and Kevlar to assemble, fabricate and repair products from composite parts and materials. Industries employing composite technicians include aerospace, automotive, maritime/boats and computing.
Classes are offered at the Williams Campus across from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport – which helps the college make great connections.
“We have a lot of strong partnerships with the aviation industry, places like Boeing and Piper Aircraft,” Fuentes said. “Together with industry patterns and other partners, we started similar classes that have been running for a year. We have another two week boot camp about wiring. They’ve been quite successful.”
He said wiring and soldering boot camps led many students to solid employment opportunities.
Fuentes noted that, similar to aviation maintenance classes, the boot camp will be in person, with pandemic guidelines followed: “We’re limiting it to 15 students in a really big hangar,” he said.
The composites boot camps meet 8-11:50 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. The first classes start April 5, April 19 and May 3, with summer and fall boot camps to be announced.
After two weeks, successful students will be eligible to compete for jobs that pay enough to support families.
“On average, the industry aerospace composite worker makes $23-24 an hour. It’s a quick return on investment. And students get a very exciting career,” Fuentes said.
The cost of the program is $255, but even that is potentially reimbursed upon successful completion, Fuentes noted.
For more information about the Composites Boot Camp, visit cgc.edu/news/2021/composites-technician-boot-camp.
