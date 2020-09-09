The city’s tourism arm is promoting three themed “Escape to Mesa” vacation packages to help breathe life into the struggling hospitality industry and the city’s economy generally.
Visit Mesa last week launched the “Weekend Warrior,” “Family Fun” and “Relaxation Retreat” retreat packages with $150 in incentives to guests who book at least two nights in a Mesa hotel through Dec. 15.
Those incentives include a $50 gift card to a local participating restaurant and a $100 gift card good at a Mesa “experience, attraction or service.”
Not all the experiences are in Mesa, particularly where the “Weekend Warrior” package is concerned. Many involve river-based adventures at places like Saguaro Lake and the Verde River.
The “Family Fun” package stays closer to home with a number of the billings, such as the Escape Rooms Mesa at 86 W. University Drive, which calls itself the world’s largest set of escape rooms. The “Relaxation retreat features more than a dozen yoga studios, hair and nail salons and spas in the city.
“A lot of locals don't ever see the advertising Visit Mesa does,” said Jaye O'Donnell. city assistant economic development director, adding much of its work is geared to out-of-state residents.
"It meets the needs of the current traveler's state of mind, the people who want to escape but don't want to get on a plane. They don't want to drive too far."
“Visit Mesa has redirected much of its tourism marketing efforts in the last six months to help support the local community and has established numerous resource campaigns online for Mesa businesses,” the agency said in a release, adding:
“The Escape to Mesa packages were developed to help stimulate Mesa’s economy as the state safely begins to reopen, while increasing awareness of Mesa’s hotel industry being ready for visitors in the fall and winter months.”
Visit Mesa President/CEO Marc Garcia said, “Our hotels are ready to welcome visitors back to Mesa. Safety measures are in place and updated daily to ensure our guest’s comfort level is taken into consideration at every turn.”
Call Escape to Mesa “our most ambitious campaign in years,” he added, “we are targeting locals and ultimately all Arizonans and inviting them to discover the rich destination that lies right outside their doorstep.”
According to Longwoods International, Mesa attracts 4.5 million visitors a year and visitor spending reached record levels last year with $486 million spent on both day-trip visits and overnight stays.
To qualify for the promotion, visitors must register online and connect with Visit Mesa’s concierge staff who will verify if their hotel stay qualifies for the promotion and identify participating businesses for the $150 incentive.
Stays at Airbnb and other short-term private rentals don’t qualify for the incentives.
