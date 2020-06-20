Now that closures are lifting, the Bondurant High Performance Driving School is reopening
Sunday, June 14, to start its summer course schedule.
The school, located on the Gila River Indian Community off the I-10, has finished the first phase of an extensive track and facility expansion and upgrading that is expected to be completed the
July 4 weekend.
The school will resume operations by offering its Advanced Formula Road Racing course featuring its newest fleet of Ligier JS F4 open-wheel racecars – a course offered for the first time in America.
Bondurant also is offering 50 percent off its high-performance driving and teen defensive driving courses and 33 percent off all other courses, including F4 Open Wheel Race Car, Grand Prix and Advanced Road Racing.
Specials are for purchases made before June 30 with the courses taken by Sept. 7.
The school is also featuring gift cards for graduation and Father’s Day.
“COVID may have closed the gates for a short time, but behind the scenes we were working hard to get ready for a grand reopening to welcome enthusiasts back,” said Mike McGovern, chief instructor of Bondurant High Performance Driving School.
A world-renown veteran instructor who has taught celebrities, professional athletes, pro racers and thousands of others wanting to hone their driving skills on the historic Bob Bondurant-design track, McGovern added:
“We’re ready to release that pent-up energy of our fans and the community with an experience that’s better than ever.”
Additional health and safety precautions for guests include social distancing measures during all indoor and track instruction, hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility and complete sanitation of the interior and exterior of all cars prior to each use by students.
Phase one of the renovation includes upgrades to the classrooms, welcome center, student lounge and gift shop. Bondurant also is expanding its event center for corporate events, group outings and celebrations.
Its renovated shop displays the school’s latest collection of vehicles, including those used on the courses like the powerful Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and SRT Demon, Charger SRT Hellcat and Durango SRT 392.
Dodge is the official sponsor of the Bondurant School. Customers who buy a new SRT model receive one full-day session as part of the Dodge//SRT Package and have the opportunity to learn how to get the optimum performance from their new vehicles in a controlled environment.
Enhancements are also being made to the school’s extensive basic training area, which doubles as one of the region’s most modern open-air sites for car shows and other outdoor events.
Phase two of the project includes pulverizing and resurfacing the 1.6-mile one-of-a-kind road course for the first time in 30 years.
“Information: bondurant.com or call 800-842-7223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.