Construction has begun in Mesa on Banner Rehabilitation Hospital East, the third Valley venture between Banner Health and Select Medical.
The one-story, 59,344-square-foot building at 1702 S. Pierpont Drive, Mesa, will be a 56-bed all-private-room hospital when it opens in spring 2022.
It promises state-of-the-art equipment and treatment for patients recovering from strokes, orthopedic injuries, cardiac, pulmonary and neurological disorders, brain and spinal cord injuries and amputations.
Select Medical, a subsidiary of Select Medical Holdings on the New York Stock Exchange, operates 95 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states under the names of Select Specialty Hospitals and Regency Hospitals.
The company and Banner Health already have two other facilities in Peoria and Phoenix that opened last year.
Lynn Rosenbach, vice president of post-acute services at Banner, said during the Peoria groundbreaking in 2019 that has expertise and a national reputation in providing physical rehab for significant injuries and that acute care was the nation’s fastest growing segment of the healthcare industry.
“We have acute rehab units and often those are at capacity, so we wanted a newer designated space to expand this service line and meet additional demand,” she said.
