Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Tempe teen missing since the evening of June 5.
Chloe Shewbridge escape from the Florence Crittenton Group Home with another girl, who later returned.
She is described as blonde, about 5'3" and weighing about 104 pounds.
Chloe was last seen around 7the Avenue and Camelback Road and her parents, friends and community members are anxiously searching for her.
"She needs to know that we love her and we want her home. Mom and Dad desperately want her to come home, “ said Jacque Chapman, a family friend who was leading up search efforts near Rural Road and the Loop 202, according to Channel 15.
Chloe does not have a cell phone and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information should call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.