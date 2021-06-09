A Tempe teen missing since the evening of June 5 has been found.
Chloe Shewbridge escaped from the Florence Crittenton Group Home with another girl, who later returned.
Parents, friends and community members who had been anxiously searching for her reported she was found.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said Chloe was located by a community member in the area of 19th Avenue and Dunlap Avenue in Phoenix on June 9 at about 9:45 p.m.
"Chloe and her mother were re-united," Fortune said.
