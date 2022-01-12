This is the year for sustainable renovations, according to Zillow, and a Mesa nonprofit is catching the wave.
Stardust Building Supplies, 1720 W. Broadway Road, stocks its warehouse with a wide variety of used building fixtures and furnishings.
Zillow, the online real estate platform, recently released a report on home trends for 2022 and said nearly three-quarters of the homeowners it surveyed are considering at least one remodeling project – adding a home office space, another room, or a guest house.
“In the new year, homeowners will be turning to secondhand furniture and décor stores now more than ever,” it said, adding:
“Stardust – the only nonprofit building material reuse organization in Metro Phoenix – is the one-stop shop for homeowners to avoid steep costs and delivery delays by shopping affordable, repurposed furniture and materials.”
Besides a desire to be more environmentally responsible, Zillow added, homeowners it surveyed also were aware of continuing supply-chain disruptions and that it’s not only cheaper but faster to turn to used furnishings and other supplies rather than wait months for new ones.
“The pandemic forced a lot of people to reevaluate what’s most important in their lives and in their homes,” explained Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton. “For many, 2022 is the moment to start living those values.”
The bountiful shelves at Stardust overflow with treasures, from jetted soaker tubs and white oak cabinets (also on trend, according to the Zillow survey), to office furniture, doors, windows and more.
Many items still bear the remnants of deconstruction – a little rust or plaster from the walls that used to abut the fixtures. But for those willing to spend a bit of time and effort to clean and fit their finds, the savings are significant: 50-80% off retail prices. And everything is cash and carry, so there is no long wait for delivery of material.
“There’s always something interesting here,” said Stardust CEO Karen Jayne. “We have lots of great light fixtures, tile flooring... That’s one thing that makes a lot of people come back often; the product changes every day, and there’s not likely to be two of any one thing.”
Stardust is also a haven for DIYers who can bring their imaginations along to browse for inspiration. Reclaimed granite countertops might not be large enough for a complete kitchen redo, but would make unique and beautiful coffee tables.
“We hope that creative folks want to come in and use our products,” added Jayne. “YouTube, Etsy and Google searches offer a lot of great ideas.”
Stardust can also be a resource for homeowners who are looking for one floor tile or cabinet door to replace a damaged fixture.
“If you’re searching for something that matches a cabinet door front that got broken, we probably have it,” said Jayne.
Stardust is the only business that has earned a Green Business Certification from the City of Mesa and Local First Arizona. Founded in 1997, it has been green since long before sustainability was cool. Serving more than 3,000 people every month, they have been able to divert more than 80 million pounds of usable material from piling up in landfills.
Profits from the business support
the store’s Gift in Kind program, which provides material resources to roughly 400 other non-profit agencies in Maricopa County. Annually, Stardust distributes about $20 million in reusable
material, helping 200,000 individuals and their families.
“So, when people shop with us, they’re helping that program,” said Jayne. “It runs the gamut from folks like UMOM New Day Centers and Native American Connections to pet rescues. All different agencies are in that program.”
Stardust does not refurbish or install products but does have have a deconstruction team that will remove usable material from donors’ homes.
The organization also has an outlet at 5150 W. Northern Ave., Glendale.
For more information, visit stardustbuilding.org, or call 480-428-4684.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.