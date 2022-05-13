This 6,149-square-foot house on East Grandview Street in Mesa, which also includes a 799-square-foot guest house, recently sold for just over $2 million. Built in 1986, the two-story, six-bedroom, 6 ½-bath house boasts a wrought-iron staircase, upgraded kitchen and fireplaces in the family room and master bedroom, among other amenities. (Special to the Tribune)