Joshua Irish cherished his time playing football and basketball at Mesa High School.
He and his teammates moved quietly in the East Valley, finishing with a 4-6 record and just outside the playoff rankings. But they have always longed for the opportunity to represent their school in the highest honor.
Irish was able to do that on Saturday, April 23 at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler during the National Football Foundation Valley of the Sun Chapter’s 41st Scholar Athlete Luncheon. The senior was one of 23 high school football players honored.
He was one of four named to the Fiesta Bowl Elite Academic Team with a staggering 4.82 GPA.
“It’s good for Mesa High to put our names out there and shed some light on the school,” Irish said. “We’re a good program and we produce good athletes. I’m just glad I can be here to do that.”
Irish’s first love at Mesa was with the basketball team. But after the COVID-19 pandemic began, he found an itch to try out football.
He found he had natural talent as wide receiver. He and Mesa’s quarterbacks went through drills on their own as football camps were canceled and workouts were conducted without footballs to minimize the spread of the virus.
But they found a way. He became one of the team’s top wideouts as a junior and carried it over to his senior season where he finished with 40 receptions for 468 yards and a pair of touchdowns in seven games. He was named a team captain for Mesa and received 1st Team All-Region honors.
Irish, for now, doesn’t plan to pursue football after he graduates later this month. His focus is now on majoring in finance at Arizona State. But even if this does signal the end of his football career, he now has memories he will cherish forever.
“My senior year was just so much fun,” Irish said. “I loved playing with the guys and I’m so glad I did it. I couldn’t have done anything without my family, my coaches, my teammates. It’s everyone who was behind me.”
Red Mountain senior Ryan Grossklaus was also named to the Fiesta Bowl Elite Academic Team alongside Irish. He currently has a 4.4 GPA.
Several other East Valley high school seniors were also honored along with three local college players and three distinguished Arizonans, which included AIA Executive Director David Hines, Arizona State award-winning Associate Athletic Director of Media Relations Mark Brand and longtime quarterback coach Dan Manucci.
Chandler schools were well represented by Arizona College Prep senior Bryce Chen, who received the Core Construction Award. Nason Coleman, a standout tight end for Chandler who battled through an ACL tear that left him sidelined his junior season, was in attendance for the event. Coleman will continue his career at BYU in the fall.
Dawson Hubbard, one of the top defensive linemen in the state at Hamilton who helped bring the Huskies to national prominence this past season, was also honored and will attend Butler University.
Seton Catholic senior Mattias Benally received the Native American Award from the National Football Foundation Valley of the Sun Chapter on Saturday while other East Valley and Scottsdale honorees included Red Mountain senior Ryan Grossklaus, Mesa senior Joshua Irish and Notre Dame Prep senior Duke Frye, who received the Coach Tom Wheatley Memorial Award.
Saguaro senior Miles Crutchley was the fifth recipient of the Bob and Janet Casciola Family Scholarship on Saturday. He shared the moment with teammate Thomas DeChesaro, who received the highest honor of the day.
“There’s a lot of really good, smart athletic guys here,” DeChesaro said. “It’s really cool to all come together for one big event like this to honor our achievements.”
DeChesaro was named the NFF Valley of the Sun Chapter Scholar Athlete of the Year. The senior helped lead Saguaro to the Open Division State Championship last fall, beating Chandler.
Ahwatukee resident Adonis Watt, who captured the hearts of the hearts of the high school football community when he made his varsity debut in 2019 for Brophy. A sophomore at the time, he lined up at running back against Alhambra High School and plunged into the end zone from a yard out.
Moments like that motivated him to continue pursuing his dream of playing football. He was honored with the Shaw Courage Award.
“When you find something you love, stick with it as long as you can or until you don’t love it anymore, until the wheels fall off,” Watt said. “That’s what I’m doing and what I’m going to continue to do.
“Everyone has their own battles. Mine just happens to be my vision. That’s how I look at it.”
