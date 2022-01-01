Workers building the new Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert hit a milestone recently, affixing the final girder to its steel skeleton on Higley Road.
McCarthy Building Companies topped the $243-million tower expansion project by placing the last beam on the five-story structure.
The expansion essentially will double the medical center campus’ size, addressing what spokeswoman Stephanie Jarnagan called the “growing needs for women’s services and cancer care” through an expanded diagnostics and treatment area. The project also expands parking on the site.
The tower, the second on the campus, is a 198,000-square-foot addition that will initially bring 109 new patient beds to the facility. It will also add 190 total beds once the shelled space is built. The project also includes a three-level, 112,000-square-foot expansion to the diagnostics and treatment building with expanded emergency, surgery, imaging, cardiopulmonary and endoscopy departments.
“Our commitment to serving the health care needs of our community is unwavering and we are pleased to be expanding to meet community growth and the increased demand as a destination center for women and infant services, cancer care and high-quality medical care,” said Lamont Yoder, CEO of Banner Gateway Medical Center and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center.
“This topping-out ceremony marks an important milestone, as the project continues to move forward on time and on budget thanks to the entire McCarthy team.”
Jarnagan said the expansion “addresses the capacity need for women and infant care, including labor, delivery, postpartum and a new neonatal intensive care unit for babies who need extra care.”
It also provides more space for inpatient cancer care by Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, as well as for surgical, emergency, endoscopy and imaging services. Also included is shelled space for future growth.
Two new surface parking lots will be constructed, adding approximately 492 new parking spaces for visitor and staff use, and approximately 40,000 square-feet of additional renovation work is also planned within the existing medical center.
“Our project team is very focused on keeping the expansion project on budget and on target with its aggressive schedule while effectively navigating the many hurdles created by the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and escalation,” said Kurt Radtke, project director for McCarthy who is overseeing the Banner Gateway tower expansion project.
“Through collaboration, our integrated project team, which includes Banner, SmithGroup and our trade partners, have developed innovations and risk mitigation strategies resulting in over $9 million of value to the project. Our team continues to look at innovations, options and ideas to mitigate risk to the project during these challenging times.”
Construction on the tower expansion began in February 2021 and will be completed in first quarter of 2023 with the campus renovation work completing in 2024. Banner expects to add more than 600 new jobs once the facility is opened.
The project is being managed using a modified Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) with the owner, design team, general contractor and trade partners all co-locating in a virtual “big room.”
Jarnagan said that allows for “design and construction strategies to be developed and enhanced through a robust system of collaboration, solution innovations and coordination strategies being brought to the project to ensure operational excellence and end-user efficiency.”
Those cost- and time-saving measures on the Banner Gateway project include: Prefabrication of construction elements, including exterior skin, bathroom pods and mechanical and plumbing components; five separate design packages, allowing construction to start prior to design-phase completing; and simultaneously building expansions on three sides of the hospital.
The architect on the project is SmithGroup with civil engineering led by Dibble Engineering and structural engineering led by PK Associates. Field Verified is serving as an exterior skin consultant. Major trade partners include AmFab Steel, MKB, AROK, Buesing Excavation, Delta Electric, Foothills Fire, KT Fab, Otis Elevators, Stafford Crane, SwissLog, TD Industries and Walters & Wolf.
McCarthy Building Companies completed the initial Banner Gateway Medical Center campus in 20 months in 2007.
