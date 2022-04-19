The stock of industrial real estate around the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport continues to shrink with two recently announced land deals.
Insiders say the deals reflect the momentum of the industrial real estate market in southeast Mesa, which is being propelled by a number of favorable conditions.
In late March, EastGroup Properties, Inc. paid $13.5 million for 50 acres at the Loop 202 and South Hawes Road for the Gateway Interchange project. The company plans to build seven industrial buildings totaling 655,400 square feet at the site.
A spokesperson for EastGroup said the complex will have all the features required to support a wide range of modern industrial users, including high-tech manufacturing and logistics. The company also touted amenities for workers baked into the design, including six outdoor covered patios that are interconnected by trails and turf areas for cornhole and other outdoor games.
If the company begins construction in the next three months as planned, it may coincide with groundbreaking for another recently announced industrial project in the Gateway area: on April 4, semiconductor materials supplier JX Nippon Mining & Metals announced its purchase of 65 acres on the opposite side of the Gateway airport.
JX shelled out $29 million for the land. Its first phase plans include two manufacturing buildings and an adjacent office building, totaling approximately 240,000 and 27,000 square feet, respectively.
JX said in a release that the site will be its new base of operations for supplying semiconductor manufacturing materials to North America and Europe. The company produces materials needed for “sputtering” – coating discs in a uniform film of metal, a process in semiconductor projection.
The company said the first phase of the project, aimed for completion in 2024, will double the capacity of its Chandler plant, built in 1991.
At full build out, the company envisions nearly 1 million square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space at the Gateway property.
The city of Mesa touted the announcement as a win for the city’s economic development in a press release.
“Our region has a role to play in the United States’ semiconductor competitiveness, and Mesa is an ideal location for manufacturing operations,” Mayor John Giles said in the release. “This is a timely and exciting investment in our city, and we look forward to celebrating JX Nippon Mining and Metals’ Mesa groundbreaking in the coming months.”
Ken McQueen, a principal with industrial real estate broker Lee & Association, which has brokered 10 projects in Mesa and has seven in the pipeline, said the market for industrial space in southeast Mesa is hot.
Developers building industrial spaces without a tenant already lined up are finding commercial customers looking to set up shop in southeast Mesa and looking to rent or buy completed spec projects.
“I think the last three or four projects delivered (in Mesa) have been 80% to 100% occupied,” McQueen said. “It’s still a very dynamic market, and land is really becoming scarce down there.”
McQueen can tick off a number of factors energizing the Mesa market right now.
For one, he thinks the region is benefiting from “California business migration” – companies from California moving to Arizona. Those companies are attracted to the Valley due to more favorable regulation and “abundant access to good labor.”
McQueen said the East Valley, with a relatively high rate of college education, is particularly appealing to manufacturers that have a skilled labor requirement.
He also said that some tech and manufacturing projects arriving in Mesa in recent years have created a domino effect of demand for industrial space.
When prominent companies like Apple and Facebook, which has a large data center currently under construction in the Gateway area, move into a region, vendors that provide equipment or services to those companies follow in their wake, he said.
McQueen noted that this is also happening with the growing semiconductor and electric vehicle industries in Mesa.
Of course, there are also companies serving the needs of the construction trades building new homes.
“Eastmark, that’s the fourth largest home market in the country,” McQueen said of the large master planned community in the southeast valley.
McQueen called the demand for industrial space in Mesa “pretty diversified.”
Many developers, including those McQueen works with, are betting on continued need for industrial land in southeast Mesa, and they are building millions of square feet of industrial space on spec.
In December, McQueen’s company brokered a 28-acre, $7 million sale of land at Sossaman and Pecos to developer Wetta Ventures. Wetta plans to start construction on the 450,000 square foot Gateway Commerce II building later this year.
When it’s completed, McQueen believes it will be the largest spec building south of the airport. Gateway Commerce II will be able to accommodate fairly heavy industry, boasting rail access and the relatively tall interior height of 40 feet, to accommodate greater storage and larger equipment.
But in a sign of the frenzy for industrial space in southeast Mesa, Gateway Commerce II’s reign at the top will likely be short-lived. A building over 1 million square feet across the street, part of Unbound Gateway, was approved last month by Mesa City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.