Legacy Academy principal arrested for sex with minors

The principal of a Mesa charter school has been charged with 15 counts of sexual misconduct involving three minors.
The principal, Victor Zamora, also allegedly has been in the country illegally for two years.
Sgt. Jason McClimans of the Chandler Police Department said an investigation started on June 29. “Our investigation revealed that teacher and school principal, Victor Zamora, of the Legacy Academy in Mesa, had a sexual relationship with a juvenile,” McClimans said.
“Police found that multiple sexual assault incidents occurred both in Chandler and in Mesa.”
Zamora allegedly sexually assaulted two victims, both boys. One was a student at Legacy. The other was the sibling of a student.
“On numerous occasions, Zamora would pick up the victim from their home in Chandler, taking the victim to dinner and his office in Mesa,” McClimans said.
Police arrested Zamora at his Mesa home July 22. Zamora faced a preliminary hearing Monday, Aug. 2. An arraignment is scheduled for Aut. 10.
“Zamora was a teacher and principal at the school and therefore in a position of trust. Zamora was also active as a youth leader in various religious communities in the East Valley,” McClimans said, in a statement released Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Zamora is being held at Maricopa County Jail on a $1 million bond.
According to arrest documents, during a phone call, “Zamora acknowledged/admitted that he engaged in the numerous sex acts disclosed by the victim when the victim was 16 years of age.”
After he was arrested, Zamora “confessed to sex acts with the victim who he knew to have beens 16 to 17 years of age at the time, as well as two other juvenile male students from the Legacy Academy.”
According to his booking record, “Victor Zamora entered into the United States on a Class B2 Visa, which expired 07/25/2019 …Defendant has a means to flee to Mexico, as he is in the US illegally.”
The Tribune asked the private school if it did a background check before hiring Zamora, his immigration status and for other information regarding the jailed educator. The school has not yet responded.
McClimans asked additional victims to call the Chandler Police at 480-782-4130, Mesa Police at 480-644-2211 or the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.