those were the days

Social media sites for high schools in the Mesa Public Schools District are loaded with eye-catching memories of the Class of 2020’s fi nal year. From stadium-jammed
games to witty pictures such as one below where a student quipped that Red Mountain High School therapy dog Sawyer was “done sitting in for” Red Mountain
Principal Greg Milbrandt while he was visiting Dobson High, hundreds of photos displayed the seniors’ enthusiasm and a ection for their alma mater and each other.
(Special to the Tribune)
