Arizona State University junior Nathaniel Ross figured there was only one way to become a policy maker with a strong scientific background.
So the Mesa native is majoring in four subjects – biological sciences, applied quantitative science, history and political science.
As if four majors weren’t enough, Ross also minors in dance and is pursuing two certificates, one in religion and conflict, and another in civic education.
Ross recently was named a 2021 Udall Scholar by the Morris K. Udall and Steward L. Udall Foundation.
He is one of 55 students from 42 colleges and universities selected for the Udall Undergraduate Scholarship, which recognizes students for their leadership, public service and commitment to issues related to Native American nations or to the environment.
A Flinn Scholar in Barrett, The Honors College at ASU, he aspires to work one day on public policy affecting the disability community and environment.
“I noticed that a lot of policymakers don’t necessarily have a strong scientific background, so I wanted to have a specific concentration in biology and society so that I can convey scientific information to non-scientists,” he said.
“By synthesizing scientific information so others can understand it, I can better impact policy. I also notice that scientists often have difficulty conveying information, so applied quantitative science along with political science would allow me to have that balance of understanding the present and future applications of everything.”
Ross won the Udall Scholarship for his interest in the intersection of climate and disability.
“A lot of my personal research is in disability relating to environmentalism,” Ross said.
“Oftentimes the idea of people with disabilities isn’t a large part of the discourse even though I think it deserves a larger portion given the fact that so many people with disabilities are going to be disproportionately affected by changes in our climate and natural disasters.”
“I really think environmental issues can permeate a lot of different parts of our community so I try to engage with as many parts as I can,” Ross said.
From Aug. 3-6, Ross will attend the annual Udall Scholar Orientation in Tucson, meeting other scholars and alumni, collaborating on a case study and building a community with professionals working on environmental and tribal issues.
“What I value most are the connections I have with the entire Udall alumni network and other Udall scholars who are working in the environmental space,” Ross said.
“I get to meet with researchers, policymakers and environmental justice advocates. Being able to meet people who are already doing careers I’m interested in is an amazing opportunity.”
Ross recognizes that environmental issues disproportionately impact people with disabilities so he wants to help elevate the voices of a community he is so deeply connected to.
“I have several different disabilities that impact my daily life,” he said. “I’ve spent about half of my time connected to various machines and I’ve had to figure out ways to not let it interfere with my desires to work in rather competitive fields of science and policy.
“A lot of my motivation comes from my work with disabled children that tend to have similar challenges that I do.”
Last May, Ross and his family founded an organization called EOS Fighter Connection for which Ross mentors children with disabilities across the country.
He hosts weekly Zoom calls and virtual events with children with his same disability to discuss school, friends, family and their health conditions.
Ross says these calls essentially serve as support groups because many support groups were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Working with so many kids who are experiencing the same things I grew up with really helps motivate me to continue my work because I know that they are more likely to be disproportionally and negatively impacted by climate change and by the impact we have on our environment and natural disasters,” Ross said.
“I want to make sure that I put in the work to help avoid future casualties of climate change in the climate crisis.”
Ross said he has dealt with many people who didn’t think he was capable or qualified to work in such competitive fields because of his disabilities.
This inspires him to work harder. He wants to help people see that disabilities are not something that interferes with his ability to work just as hard as anyone else.
At ASU, Ross is involved with two research labs, Dr. Susan Holechek’s population genetics lab and the Luminosity Lab, a prominent interdisciplinary research and development lab that partners with external organizations to develop and prototype innovative solutions to local and societal challenges.
Through the Luminosity Lab, Ross and his colleague competed in the “Go Green” pitch challenge at Schneider Electric, where they designed an online trade platform that would help connect industrial waste consumers with industrial waste producers.
The goal was to help end the pipeline of industrial waste into landfill which would reduce the massive environmental damage industrial waste product disposal causes.
Over 2,500 teams applied globally and they were selected as a top 30 team in North America.
Ross also serves as vice president of network engagement with ASU’s Greenlight Solutions chapter where he identifies and connects with targeted businesses to develop more sustainable processes and solutions.
Outside ASU, Ross interned for Creosote Partners lobbying firm, a social justice-oriented legislative advocacy firm, at the state Legislature. There, he worked with clients promoting criminal justice reform, healthcare access and environmental justice.
He learned to lobby and testify for social change and met with lawmakers and advocates on how to make better systemic changes within our government and policies.
“The experience opened my mind and taught me that I can really impact and improve my community in so many different ways,” Ross said.
Ross additionally works in a community of practice at the Society for Public Health Education where they focus on environmental issues and how that affects public health.
He works there alongside ASU professor Kasondra McCracken, who invited him to join the organization, and they will be submitting an abstract to an upcoming advocacy summit.
Ross was recently awarded the Newman Civic Fellowship, a year-long program for students who demonstrate a commitment to finding solutions for challenges facing communities locally, nationally and internationally.
Ross encourages others to take the time to discover what inspires them and how they want to change their community for the better.
“Find something you’re passionate about,” Ross advises students. “That goes beyond just what you’re majoring in. If you have a reason for doing something then you’re going to be far more likely to wake up in the morning and want to keep going at it and keep trying because so often in any field you’re going to face opposition and that motivation has to come from something outside of you.” ′
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.