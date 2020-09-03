Gila River Hotels & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass has broken ground on a $143-million expansion project in Chandler – a move that a spokesperson said “aligns with the enterprise’s rapid growth in Arizona.”
Scheduled to open in fall 2021, an 11-story hotel tower will be added to Wild Horse Pass and connect to its existing hotel.
The 150-foot tower will feature 205 guestrooms for a total of 447 guestrooms on the property.
Other highlights include rooftop dining with spectacular views, two pools, a new lounge and additional meeting space.
Sundt Construction, Inc., TynanGroup and Friedmutter Group are partnering on the project – the first expansion project for Gila River’s Wild Horse Pass property since it opened in 2009.
It is owned by the Gila River Indian Community (GRIC) who also operate Lone Butte in Chandler and Vee Quiva in Laveen.
“This expansion is a major investment in the Gila River Indian Community and symbolic of a new chapter in our history,” said Gila River Hotels & Casinos CEO Kenneth Manuel.
“It reflects our commitment to be a leader in the gaming and hospitality industry through enhanced experiences and amenities, and we look forward to seeing the continued representation of our community’s culture in the expansion project,” he said.
Sundt Construction Project Executive Mike Nunn said he and his team are “inspired to build the Wild Horse Pass expansion.”
“Working with Gila River Indian Community reminds us of our passion of quality, integrity and community support,” said Nunn. “When completed, the expansion will continue to provide a long lasting and positive impact to the Community, and Sundt is honored to be an integral part of the project team.”
The project management firm of the expansion, TynanGroup, has managed the construction of hotel and casino projects for the Gila River Indian Community dating to 1999 and was also involved with the initial construction of Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Wild Horse Pass.
Las Vegas based Friedmutter Group, which is known for its iconic hotel and casino designs, is the project architect and has worked with the Gila River Indian Community for the past 10 years on renovation and expansion projects for all of its existing casinos and hotel properties.
At the center of the Wild Horse Pass expansion project is the new 11-story hotel tower.
The new 205 guestrooms will include 103 rooms with king beds, 63 rooms with two queen beds, six poolside suites and 27 tower suites.
In addition, the new tower will have four Gold Suites and two 1,500-square-foot Platinum Suites with king beds, dining rooms and a balcony with views of the Estrella mountains.
In addition to the existing 12,000-square-feet of conference space at Wild Horse Pass, the expansion will feature an additional 18,000-square-feet of indoor meeting space and 4,000 square feet of outdoor meeting space.
The second floor of the new tower will boast an intimate bar and lounge while the 11th floor provide a rooftop dining option with mountain and sunset views.
The project will also feature new amenities at Wild Horse Pass, including an oversized oasis pool area for guests to soak in the sun.
The pool area will feature two hot tubs, full-service cabanas and access to the Bar & Grill with a full-service menu year-round.
Open to those 21 years or older, the pool provides direct access from six select suites.
The expansion will be adorned with custom artwork from 17 different artists who reside in the Gila River Indian Community. From paintings to photographs, the art will reflect the culture of Arizona and the Gila River Indian Community.
The casino floor will be revamped with new carpeting, color palette, lighting fixtures and a LED screen overhanging the floor stretching 80 feet wide and 12 feet tall.
For information about Gila River Hotels & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte or Vee Quiva, please visit PlayatGila.com/expansion.
