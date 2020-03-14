Buddy’s Pizza in Detroit, Michigan is famous for its deep dish pizza with racing stripes. Instead of mozzarella, Buddy’s uses shredded jack cheese for an extra punch, and the stripes of pizza sauce go on top of the cheese instead of the bottom.
It’s fun, and simple and delicious!
To make this recipe even easier, I picked up some refrigerated pizza dough and pizza sauce from Trader Joe’s and decided to give this racing stripe recipe a test drive. This pizza takes the checkered flag.
Ingredients:
2 (16 oz) packages, refrigerated pizza dough
(Trader Joe’s brand)
16 oz shredded Jack cheese
1 (12 oz) container refrigerated Pizza Sauce
(Trader Joe’s near pizza dough)
1 (5 oz) package pepperoni (Volpi at Trader Joe’s)
Red pepper flakes and Parmesan cheese for topping, if desired
Directions:
On a floured surface, combine the two packages of dough into one ball. Stretch out to fit a 9 x 13 inch baking sheet (also called a quarter sheet pan) or shallow casserole dish.
With the pepperoni, make two racing stripes lengthwise. Spoon pizza sauce over the top of
the pepperoni. Make one more racing stripe with just the pizza sauce down the center of the pizza.
Bake at 450 degrees for about 30 minutes or until crust is golden brown. When done, sprinkle with parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes, if desired.
Directions:
In a bowl or measuring cup, add water and sprinkle yeast over top of water. Stir gently and then let sit for about 10 minutes.
In a large bowl, add flour, salt and sugar. Make a well and pour yeast into the center.
With a fork, slowly begin incorporating yeast into dough until dough comes together and becomes too hard to mix with your fork. Flour your hands and begin to make it into a ball. Knead the dough on a floured surface until you have a smooth, springy, soft dough ball. Place dough in a lightly greased bowl. Cover with a kitchen towel or plas-
tic wrap and let double in size, about 45 minutes.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Divide the dough into 4 balls. (Balls can be wrapped and frozen for later.)
Flour and cover balls with cloth. Let rest for 15 minutes.
Dust surface with flour. With rolling pins or by hand, create the desired shape and thickness of pizza.
Stretch out to fit a 9 x 13 inch baking sheet (also called a quarter sheet pan). Follow instructions for Racer Stripe Pizza.
