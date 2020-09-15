Don’t you just love having recipes that are so simple and yet produce the most stunning results?
I can guarantee that if you make this light, fluffy mousse-like dish, folks will wonder how you found time to make such an exotic dessert! Well, they have just been fooled!
Yes, it’s called Strawberry Fool and I think it may be a new favorite for you and your family.
We should rename this delight the four-ingredient wonder. That’s all it takes to create Strawberry Fool, and it couldn’t be easier to whip up!
What gives this strawberry mixture a wonderful texture is straining out the grainy strawberry seeds. You’re left with a perfect puree that will easily blend into the whipped cream.
I’m pretty obsessed with this dessert and I plan on trying it with fresh peaches, pineapple and mango.
I love the name, too. In doing research on this centuries-old dessert, many accounts claim the word “fool” is most likely derived from the French verb “fouler” which means “to press.”
One thing’s for sure. I’d be a fool not to make this for my dessert-loving family members.
Ingredients:
4 cups sliced strawberries, plus 4 whole strawberries
1/2 cup sugar
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 cups heavy cream
Mint leaves, for garnish
Directions:
In a blender, add 2 cups of strawberries, sugar and lemon juice. Puree the mixture until smooth. Reserve two cups of sliced strawberries for mixing into the Fool.
Place a sieve or strainer over a bowl and pour the puree into the strainer. Press the puree through the strainer by pressing firmly with a spoon to separate the gritty strawberry seeds from the puree. Discard seeds.
Using an electric mixer, whip the heavy cream to stiff peaks. Take a large spoonful of the whipped cream and stir or gently whisk into the strawberry puree. Then, fold the strawberry mixture into the remaining whipped cream.
Spoon half of the reserved sliced strawberries into the bottom of each parfait glass or dessert bowl. Spoon the Fool halfway up the glass or bowl. Add the remainder of the sliced strawberries and top with the rest of the fool. Garnish with a whole strawberry and some mint leaves. Refrigerate for several hours to chill. ′
