If you love main dish salads, this is one to try. The tasty fixins’ – chopped crispy bacon, hard boiled eggs and candied pecans – add to this hearty plateful of goodness, but I think it’s the dressing that really makes the meal.
The sweet and tangy mixture in this dressing is a family favorite and one that we’ve used on spinach salads for years.
I’ve changed things up a bit for this bountiful meal. I’ve added spring mix to the spinach greens, and I’ve accompanied the greens with a beautifully pan-grilled Flat Iron Steak, cooked medium rare and sliced into strips.
If you prefer grilled chicken on the side, it will be just as delicious.
Secret: There is one important tip in tossing this salad. Add the dressing at the very last minute, right before you’re ready to serve it up.
Also, instead of pouring the dressing directly over the greens, spoon the dressing along the inside of the bowl and let the dressing ooze down the sides. Then, give it a gentle toss. This is to keep the greens from getting soggy. If you decide that you don’t want to make this salad a main dish, it makes a savory side salad for just about any entrée.
Make up a double or even triple batch of this liquid gold dressing, refrigerate, and then you’ll have it on hand for the next couple or few weeks.
Ingredients:
Salad:
1 to 1½ bags fresh spinach and/or Spring Mix (about 12 oz.) washed and dried
½ pound crispy bacon, rough chopped (4-6 pieces)
2 large eggs, hardboiled and chopped
1 cup candied pecans
1 teaspoon salt (or more as needed)
1 teaspoon coarse ground pepper
Steak of your choice, cooked and cut into strips
Dressing:
½ cup extra virgin olive oil (important to use a good extra virgin olive oil)
2 heaping tablespoon brown sugar
½ large lemon, juiced
1 heaping tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 large clove fresh garlic, minced
Directions:
Prepare salad dressing. In a medium bowl, whisk together olive oil, brown sugar, lemon juice, mustard, Worcestershire Sauce and garlic until well blended and thickened. Set aside. In a large bowl, add spinach and/or spring mix, crisp chopped bacon, chopped eggs, candied pecans, salt and pepper. Reserve some eggs, bacon and pecans for garnish.
Drizzle dressing around the side of the bowl (so leaves don’t get soggy) then gently mix. Serve on chilled salad plates and top with bacon, eggs and pecans for garnish.
Lay slices of steak over the salad and serve immediately.
