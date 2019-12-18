Two long-awaited entries into East Valley’s culinary scene will debut Thursday, Dec. 19, as the Sicilian Butcher and Sicilian Baker open at Chandler Viridian Primegate.
To mark the twin eateries’ openings at 3151 W. Frye Road, near Chandler Fashion Center, the Maggiore Group has some opening day prizes to give away.
Starting at 11 a.m. Dec. 19, the Sicilian Butcher Chandler will gift $15 gift cards and complimentary meatball samples to the first 100 people in line while The Sicilian Baker will offer $10 gift cards and complimentary medium-sized cannolis to the first 100 guests who mention “Holy Cannoli.”
But given the reputation that both establishments have earned in recent years at their North Phoenix restaurant, there’s a good chance that regardless of whether anyone gets a free meatball or a free cannoli, they like will want to end up visiting both for more.
This isn’t Joey and Cristina Maggiore’s first foray into Chandler. Last year they opened Hash Kitchen at 2855 W. Ray Road, featuring brunch for all hours, seven days a week and signature Bloody Marys that people can top off with a seemingly endless variety of items.
The Maggiores, together with entrepreneur Flora Tersigni, also own Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant in Phoenix as well as Tommy V’s Urban Kitchen and Tomaso’s When in Rome in Scottsdale.
And besides adding another dimension to the East Valley’s already varied foodie scene, the two new eateries also are giving yet another shot in the arm to the regional economy: Between them, 200 jobs are being created.
The Sicilian Butcher Chandler is The Maggiore Group’s largest concept to date, with a 6,500-square-foot room that can seat 420, a pasta room and a chef’s table. The space will feature a butcher knife wall, an indoor-outdoor bar, a large outdoor dining patio with a 300-person capacity complete with fireplaces and lounge seating.
The location will offer the same nationally-acclaimed menu items as the original location, including hand-rolled craft meatballs, signature pastas and the famous “Sicilian in Strada” five-foot-long charcuterie board as well as an Italian-focused wine list and craft cocktails.
Dessert lovers can enjoy a build-your-own cannoli bar, sweet and savory pastries and espresso bar at The Sicilian Baker that became a national sensation at the original North Phoenix location when it opened earlier this year.
“Both of these restaurants have grown into North Phoenix favorites and it was more than necessary to share the love with our East Valley community,” said Joey Maggiore, co-founder and executive chef. “With the create-your-own experiences for meatballs and cannoli alike, these concepts will continue to expand with the fun and unparalleled spirit that they bring.”
The Sicilian Butcher is centered on a build-your-own meal experience with hand-rolled meatballs made daily, made-from-scratch pasta and Sicilian-style charcuterie boards. Using family recipes, The Sicilian Butcher presents nearly 10 rotating craft meatball varieties including steak, lamb, lump crab and shrimp, and Tomaso’s Sicilian version made with ground veal, prime beef, pork, pine nuts, raisins, and pecorino cheese as well as meatless choices such as eggplant parmigiana.
The choose-your-own-meatball adventure continues with 10 in-house sauce options such as garlic-basil marinara, pesto trapanese and truffle mushroom can be paired with the meatballs and bases such as house-extruded pasta, polenta or risotto.
The menu also includes authentic Sicilian staples such as spiedini, flatbreads, sandwiches, and Sicilian-influenced charcuterie and bruschetta boards including the famous “Sicilian in Strada,” a five-foot-long charcuterie board serving panelli fritters, arancini, cazzilli, artisanal meats and cheeses, craft meatballs with polenta, pickled vegetables and house preserved jams.
“I was inspired by my father who is a Sicilian-born chef and created an Italian institution that has been making classic Italian meatballs for over 40 years, equal parts classic and progressive, we’re excited to bring Tomaso’s famous version combined with creative, modern modifications in a meatball and charcuterie centric spot,” Joey said.
Beverages include an Italian-focused wine list, craft cocktails and shareable social cocktails as well as apéritifs like a Sicilian spritz and a Guiness World Record Negroni – the largest Negroni cocktail created by mixologist Sheldon Wiley.
At the Sicilian Baker next door is the cannoli bar, pastry counter and café with just as many varied cannoli combinations as there are Maggiore meatballs.
Guests can choose from 12 different sweet ricotta creams as well as chocolate-dipped shells in white chocolate and dark chocolate. Additional baked goods and sweet and savory pastries include arancini, pizzettes, cassatas, muffuletta sandwiches and a variety of Sicilian cookies.
The espresso bar will be open for morning, afternoon and after-dinner coffee creations including a Nutella latte and honey nut macchiato.
The restaurants will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Information: TheSicilianButcher.com and TheSicilianBaker.com.
