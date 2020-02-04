There will be lots of whoopin’ and hollerin’ in Old Town Scottsdale Saturday, Feb. 8, as the Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade & Trail’s End Festival hit the streets for the 67th consecutive year
“The annual event promises a full day of wild west adventures in Old Town Scottsdale,” said Parada Chair Wendy Springborn.
“For 67 years the Scottsdale Parada del Sol volunteers coordinated this free parade of more than 100 horse-drawn carriages, bands, wagons and stagecoaches winding their way down Scottsdale Road and through Old Town Scottsdale,” she added.
Mounted horse riders from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Posse, the Scottsdale Charros and the Hashknife Pony Express riders are some of the horse groups participating in the parade.
“Our theme this year is ‘Western Legends’ and we will be honoring our co-grand marshals – both the Navajo and Hopi Code Talkers,” Springborn said.
Codetalker Peter McDonald will represent the Navajo Code Talkers in the parade and Hopi Codetalkers Orville Wadsworth and Frank Chapella will be represented by their widows, Elida Chapella and Velma Wadsworth.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. and runs from Drinkwater Boulevard along Scottsdale Road, finishing at Brown Avenue and Indian School Road.
When the parade ends at noon, Old Town streets transform into a western street festival with western bands, dancing and a Cowboy Kids Corral filled with petting animals, bouncy houses, cowboy drama and horse rides.
The three stages in Old Town will have rockabilly, string and rock bands, including local rock artist Raun Alosi and country dancing in the street with the Herndon Brothers and Pearl Ridge.
Aztec and Folklorico dancers will perform on the Hispanic stage and street entertainers offer visiting photographers a vast array of vivid colors and western style.
The parade and festival culminate a weeklong series of events as Scottsdale marks Western Week.
Other activities include:
◆ Wyatt Earp: A Life on the Frontier
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 1 p.m.
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way
This bio-drama features grandnephew Wyatt Earp in a portrayal of his famous relative. The two-hour program is free for members and included with museum admission for guests.
◆ Gold Palette ArtWalk
Thursday, Feb. 6, 6:30-9:00 p.m.
Scottsdale Arts District
Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard and north of Indian School Road on Marshall Way to 5th Avenue
Will include entertainment, music and special offerings at participating galleries throughout Scottsdale Arts District.
◆ Hashknife Pony Express Arrival
Friday, Feb. 7, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way
This year marks the 62nd ride for the Hashknife Pony Express, the oldest officially sanctioned Pony Express in the world. This free event features activities including the Hashknife Boot Camp for kids, free museum admission, live entertainment, family-friendly games, storytelling, crafts, face painting, on-site food trucks and more.
◆ Arizona Indian Festival
Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 9,10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center Plaza, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
This two-day celebration includes traditional food, storytelling, dancing, singing and crafts.
◆ Arizona Native Edible Experience
Saturday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way
A cocktail-style setting with Native art and artists, Native chef tasting stations offering traditional and fusion foods and cocktails and a silent auction. Tickets are $25+ per person with a no-host bar. VIP, sponsors and press activities begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25. arizonanativeexperience.com.
◆ Free Admission to Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West
Saturday, Feb. 8, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
3830 N. Marshall Way
This 43,000-square-foot museum offers an encyclopedia of Western art, featuring regularly changing and permanent exhibits of Western and Native American art and artifacts, entertaining events and informative programs bringing the West’s heritage, culture and community to life.
The collection includes contemporary artists’ work, pristine Navajo chiefs’ blankets, 1,400 examples of Old West cowboy gear, Hopi pottery spanning six centuries and a Western Spirit Trail 3D illusion mural literally placing visitors in the Old West
Information: ScottsdaleParade.com or 602-432-7941.
