It’s one of those classic holiday sides that seem to get passed on from one generation to the next. The name of this recipe just doesn’t do it justice. The frozen cranberry salad is so much more than that.
It’s a smooth, creamy and refreshing dish that is perfect for a holiday side, salad or dessert. There are many variations on this classic. Some recipes call for pineapple chunks. Some have lots of sugar. Some use sour cream instead of the secret ingredient in this particular dish.
I think this variation is perfect. It has a wonderful blend of whole-berry cranberry sauce, cream cheese, whipped topping, walnuts and shredded coconut. Then, there is the secret ingredient. The one that you can’t taste but adds the creamy and smooth texture.
That secret ingredient is a small amount of Miracle Whip. This frozen cranberry wreath is so easy to whip together. just combine the ingredients, spoon into a casserole dish or spring form pan and freeze. Because it’s such a simple recipe, it’s a perfect dish for kids to make as their contribution to the holiday feast. Who knows? They may be the ones to pass it along to the next generation.
This wreath looks gorgeous on a platter on a bed of greens and adds just the right festive look and taste to your Christmas table.
Ingredients:
1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup Miracle Whip
2 tablespoons sugar
1 large container (16 ounces) frozen Cool Whip, thawed
2 cups chopped walnuts
2 cups sweetened shredded coconut
2 cans (16 ounces each) whole-berry cranberry sauce
Lettuce leaves for garnish
Directions:
In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese, Miracle Whip and sugar and mix until smooth and creamy. Fold in the whipped topping. Add the shredded coconut, cranberries and walnuts and mix gently until well combined. Spread into a 13x9-in. casserole dish. If you want the salad to look like a wreath, line a 9” or 10” inch spring form pan with plastic wrap.
I used a Bundt spring form to create a hole in the middle.
Cut a slit in the plastic wrap in the top where the hole is and press down to line the pan. Fill the pan or casserole dish with the cranberry mixture. Cover and freeze until hardened. (Best if frozen overnight.) When ready to serve remove cranberry wreath from the mold, remove the plastic wrap and place on serving platter. Garnish with lettuce leaves. If desired, place a glass bowl in the hole and fill with cranberry sauce. Serve slices while still chilled. (If using a 13 x 9 inch casserole dish, you’ll just spoon it out to serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.