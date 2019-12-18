Every year the holidays roll around like storm clouds, the former leaving a brilliant rainbow across a vivid skyline and the other transmitting a bright light illuminating within many people’s hearts.
Chandler real estate entrepreneur Michael Pollack has learned to keep the light shining throughout the year by opening his heart not just around holidays and spreading the holidays’ warmth long after decorations have been packed away.
Pollack works throughout the year organizing and preparing for the holidays like it is part of his job.
“We do things in a big way,” he said. “I’m always striving to make things bigger and better. I look forward to the holidays with such anticipation each year.”
Every year Pollack tries to outdo the previous year with more of everything that makes the holiday season special.
He added thousands of lights to his spectacular holiday light show at Pollack Tempe Cinemas and overhauled his professional parade train float he travels on with his band, “Pollack Corporate Affair,” in holiday parades.
Pollack personally selects every new decoration added to his one-of-a-kind movie theater each year.
He starts shopping when new seasonal items hit the stores to keep his decorations up to date with the latest technology. This year he added several new toy soldiers and other whimsical characters, such as animated snowmen that light up.
The beautiful decorated tree with lighted presents received several new seasonal pieces, including a lighted Santa.
New neon pieces accompany the holiday décor, helping to keep his promise of a theater merry and bright.
The culmination of all this year’s work came together last month when Pollack flipped the switch and offered free holiday movies at his theater – a tradition Pollack started over 10 years ago for his customers and the surrounding neighborhood.
Even as rain loomed over them, more than 1,200 customers attended the free movie event and were welcomed individually by a cheerful Pollack.
“I wasn’t sure we would get anyone to come out in the rain that day. At my office just hours prior to the event it hailed. As cars pulled into the parking lot the rain stopped as if I turned it off with the same switch that turns on the incredible light display. That’s just lucky if you ask me” Pollack said.
Throughout the evening, Pollack smiled for the cameras and stood with families taking pictures.
Everyone wanted to stop by and thank him personally for hosting the evening and making it possible for them to spend time with family and friends at the movies.
Pollack then began working on his next event – which included lots of twinkling lights.
On Nov. 29 at the Tempe Light Parade, his Corporate Affair Parade Train debuted with new LED lights, climaxing a months-long project that involved months of replacing each strand of outdated lights.
The parade – which Pollack has been a part of for over 15 years – also had its share of rain.
But Pollack played with his band, Corporate Affair, as he has for many parades and charity fundraisers.
“When people see our full size, lighted train coming down the street with Motown music played by some of the best musicians in the valley they get up and dance” said Pollack.
On Dec. 7 the Pollack train was featured at the 33rd annual APS Electric Light Parade in Phoenix.
Pollack’s spectacular shopping center light display at Elliot Road and McClintock Drive, where Pollack Tempe Cinemas is located, has become a family tradition for visitors across the valley.
He said that throughout the year, while his “elves” are getting ready to spread some holiday joy next December, he’ll will continue to give to charities that are close to his heart.
He’s not tipping his hand on how he’ll be spreading the joy of the holiday season next year, but promises it will be something big and bright.
