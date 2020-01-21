Lakeshore Music recreates a jazz club when it brings the innovative signature jazz sound of the New West Guitar Group and its combination of acoustic and electric guitars to Tempe Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
Lakeshore Music’s only show this season in the TCA Studio will feature a reconfiguration of the room to resemble a jazz club with tables, though there will be a traditional row seating in the back of the house.
“It is an innovative approach consistent with New West’s innovative style, which produces its signature jazz sound with a combination of acoustic and electric guitars,” a spokesman said.
The group’s easy-listening rhythms are regarded by critics as among the premier jazz-guitar ensembles in the world.
Guitarists Perry Smith, John Storie and Will Brahm perform jazz standards, originals and recognizable covers that moved Jazz Times to describe them as “masters caressing cascading sound, dexterously peppered now and again with Gypsy fire, flamenco zest and steel-string twang.”
“The New West Guitar Group is a trio of the finest guitar players on the music scene anywhere today,” said Woody Wilson, founder, president and executive producer of the Lakeshore Music Concert Series, adding:
“The seasoned harmonics and technical proficiency coming from these three musicians is truly breathtaking. Since I first met John Storie more than 10 years ago, I am still in awe of their music and show.”
“For the past couple of years, John has been on the road with Jeff Goldblum, the famous actor turned jazz musician,” Wilson said.
“They have played all over the world, sometimes as Jeff’s ensemble, but most notably with Mildred Snitzer’s Orchestra,” he continued, noting they played London and the royal family, including the queen, showed up.
Tickets are $35 to adults and $17.50 to students with ID. A $60 Caffe Boa Dinner & Jazz Package also is available at lakeshoremusic.com.
