Here are some featured films at the Chandler Film Festival and showtimes at Harkins Chandler Fashion Center.
“Buffaloed,” 7 p.m. Jan. 17
After getting accepted into a prestigious university, a young woman must find the funds to pay for her pricey tuition. She decides to become a debt collector and wages war with her town’s “kingpin” of debt collectors.
“Undeterred,” 10 a.m. Jan. 18
This documentary explores the impacts of an increasing law enforcement presence along the U.S.-Mexico border by interviewing the residents of one small Arizona town. “Foster Boy,” noon Jan. 18.
An attorney uncovers the corrupt practices of for-profit foster care agencies after he’s assigned to represent young man abused by the system.
“Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band,” 2:15 p.m. Jan. 18
The life of Canadian musician Robbie Robertson is profiled in this rock documentary that traces his journey from a childhood spent in Toronto to his collaborations with Bob Dylan and Martin Scorsese.
“Girlfight,” 4:20 p.m. Jan. 18
A troubled teenage girl from Brooklyn channels her aggression toward the boxing ring to become a champion in the male-dominated sport.
“Greed,” 7 p.m. Jan. 18
The inequities of wealth are on display in this satirical comedy about a billionaire fashion mogul and the poor garment workers who stitch his clothing.
“The Nomads,” 7 p.m. Jan. 18
A Philadelphia teacher introduces his high school students to the sport of rugby.
“Sleeping in Plastic,” 9:10 p.m. Jan. 18
A dark coming-of-age tale about a high school jock who becomes entangled in the lives of a mysterious woman and her psychotic boyfriend.
“Blood on Her Name,” 9:25 p.m. Jan. 18
A woman’s life spirals out of control after she attempts to cover up an accidental death and ignore the demands of her troubled conscience.
“Pull Up LA,” 10 a.m. Jan. 19
California’s underground meet-up culture is exposed in this documentary about a community of artists finding ways to spontaneously create things together within a fragmented society.
“Samurai Marathon 1855,” 12:10 p.m. Jan. 19
A historical epic about a young ninja who goes undercover inside the court of an aging Japanese Lord and must find a way to earn his loyalty before the ninja’s true identity is revealed.
“The Goonies,” 2:25 p.m. Jan. 19
This 1980s cult classic features a group of young misfits who band together to find buried treasure that will save their neighborhood from being bought by rich developers.
“Ordinary Love,” 5:10 p.m. Jan. 19
Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville portray a long-time married couple whose everyday routines are interrupted by a sudden cancer diagnosis.
“Driveways,” 7 p.m. Jan. 19
A lonely boy forms an unexpected friendship with the retiree who lives next door to his dead aunt.
“Swallow,” 8 p.m. Jan. 19
A pregnant woman develops a strange compulsion to consume dangerous objects and must escape her husband’s controlling family to uncover the secret behind her obsession.
“The Wretched,” 9:25 p.m. Jan. 19
A teenage boy, struggling with his parent’s imminent divorce, faces off with a thousand-year-old witch, who is living beneath the skin of the woman next door.
“Slay the Dragon,” 10 a.m. Jan. 20
America’s gerrymandering problem is analyzed in this documentary about how the country’s elections have been hijacked by partisan politics for the last decade.
“Premature,” 12”05 p.m. Jan. 20
A young woman falls in love with a mysterious outsider of her Harlem community just as she’s about to leave for college.
“House of Hummingbird,” 2:05 p.m. Jan. 20
A 14-year-old wanders the streets of South Korea looking for love.
“Mott Haven,” 4:50 p.m. Jan. 20
A former radio mogul teams up with a businessman to overthrow a thuggish building superintendent in the South Bronx.
