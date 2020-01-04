ZooLights: Glow Wild
To Jan. 19
The Phoenix Zoo’s iconic yearly holiday light show is on until Jan. 19, allowing families one (or more) opportunities to enjoy the city’s zoo, with the illumination of millions of lights giving an added dimension to the festivities.
ZooLights: Glow Wild, 455 N. Galvin Pkwy., Phoenix, 602-286-3800, phoenixzoo.org, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., $11.95-$17.95 members, $13.95-$19.95 general admission.
Downtown Mesa Festival
of the Arts
Jan. 4-18
The Downtown Mesa Festival of the Arts features the work of established and emerging artists, including those who create woodwork, metal crafts, food items, jewelry, art, photography, handmade soaps and gifts.
On Macdonald, off of Main Street in Downtown Mesa, dtmesafest.com, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free admission.
Family Fun Winterfest
Jan. 4
OdySea Aquarium in the Desert is hosting the third annual Family Fun Winterfest in its Desert Courtyard, featuring real snow for the kids to play in. This free event features everything from bounce houses to rides, games, snowflake crafts and face painting to go with various booths set up by local vendors, with food and other offerings for sale at the event.
OdySea in the Desert, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, 480-951-2100, odyseainthedesert.com, noon to 4 p.m., free.
Music and Butterflies
Jan. 12
Butterfly Wonderland is hosting a free music experience, featuring a performance by classical violinist Jonathan Levingston. Classical music boosts your attention to the minute details of the enclosure.
Butterfly Wonderland, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, 480-800-3000, butterflywonderland.com, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free with admission.
Youth Fine Arts Courses
Jan. 18-March 7
Mesa Arts Center is hosting an eight-week youth arts course on Saturdays to teach artistic skills and knowledge through fun and challenging art classes in a wide variety of art materials, including painting, drawings, paintmaking, mixed media and sculpture, ensuring a mentally stimulating session for all.
Mesa Art Center, 1 E. Main St., Mesa. 480-644-6560, mesaartscenter.com, 8 to 9:30 a.m., $93.
Dogs’ Day in the Garden
Jan. 18
The Desert Botanical Garden’s annual event is a great chance for your family to meet other dog lovers, with the admission fees benefitting the Arizona Humane Society. There will be educational opportunities to learn about Arizona-based dog nonprofits and even dog-centric shopping opportunities, in the appropriately named Barketplace.
Desert Botanical Gardens, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, 480-941-1225, dbg.org, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $4 per dog.
Brownie Race Car Design
Badge Workshop
Jan. 25
The Arizona Science Center is inviting Arizonans in second and third grade to design and build their own race cars, giving children an up-close and personal lesson on how engineering design processes work. Members of the Girls Scouts of America get discounted entrance to the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon.
Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix, 602-716-2000, azscience.org, 10 a.m. to noon, $17 Brownie, Girl Scout, $5 chaperones.
Elephant & Piggie’s
“We are in a Play!”
Jan. 26-March 1
The Herberger Theater is hosting a children’s series on its stage west, focused around Gerald the Elephant and Piggie. The play is an hour-long, and is intended for ages 3 and older. The run time on the play is one hour, with a post-show Q&A session following the performance.
Herberger Theater, 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix. 602-252-8497, herbergertheater.org. 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., $12-35.
Friendly Pines Camp
Information Nights
Jan. 28-29, Feb. 4
Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott is holding information nights about its sleep-away camp. Parents and children are invited to attend and learn about the experience. They’re open to all new and returning campers. The featured speakers will be camp directors Kevin Nissen and Megan May, who offer a fun, informative presentation and discuss the emotional and physical benefits children experience when they attend a camp like this. A raffle features a $500 discount on camp tuition.
Homewood Suites by Hilton Tucson/St. Philip’s Plaza, 4250 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson, 928-445-2128, friendlypines.com, 7 to 8:30 p.m., free; Courtyard Marriott Salt River, 5201 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, 928-445-2128, friendlypines.com, 7 to 8:30 p.m., free; Cambria Hotel Phoenix Chandler-Fashion Center, 3165 W. Frye Road, Chandler, 928-445-2128, friendlypines.com, 7 to 8:30 p.m., free.
