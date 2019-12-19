An 80-member cast comprising mostly children, some as young as 5, will take to the stage at Desert Ridge High School next weekend to present six performances of the holiday classic, “The Nutcracker.”
The production has been months in the preparation by the Chandler-based Youth American Ballet Company, a pre-professional ballet program providing “classical ballet training, positive reinforcement and valuable performance opportunities,” according to its website.
The ballet company’s eighth annual presentation of “Nutcracker” will be at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 19 and 20; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 at Desert Ridge High, 10045 E. Madero Ave., Mesa. Tickets can be purchased at showclix.com/event/yabcthenutcracker.
The company is directed by Georgi and Tara Rusafov, who both have a long history in ballet.
Georgi, who directs “Nutcracker,” graduated from the National Dance High School in Sofia, and joined the National Opera and Ballet Sofia Bulgaria.
He earned an advanced Vaganova master education degree for teaching ballet and choreography at the Bulgarian National Music Conservatory and has won several awards in international competitions and has been a soloist and principal dancer with the Bulgarian National Opera and Ballet, and Estonia National Ballet.
He was a principal dancer with Milwaukee Ballet, Northern Plains Ballet and Omaha Ballet Theater and company member with Ballet Arizona, touring numerous states and European countries as a star principal dancer.
Georgi has taught master ballet workshops at New Mexico, Washington D.C., Florida, New York and other American and European cities.
Tara Rusafov has trained with Mary Moe Adams and the Adams Ballet Academy in Tempe, then continued at Yen-li Chen Ballet School in Chandler. She also trained with Marek Chowela, director of dance at Ball State University, and was a dancer with Ballet Arizona for eight years.
Nutcracker is one of two major annual performances Youth American Ballet Company stages to expose more than 5,000 Arizona residents to ballet and further develop the talents of its students, who often place in top positions in national and international competitions and eventually pursue professional careers in dance around the world.
Georgi Rusafov designs the staging and costumes as well as directs the dancers for “Nutcracker.”
“We have professional ballet dancers from around the world who have come and performed since we started performing the ‘Nutcracker,’ said stage manager Christina Ross, adding the ballet company has invested over $50,000 in the elaborate “Nutcracker” set and many of the costumes are handmade.
Ross, who started with the company as a parent of a student and stuck around to work with the Rusafovs, said 90 children turned out for auditions and “everyone gets role in our ‘Nutcracker.’ There is something for every child who wants to perform.”
She said not all the “Nutcracker” dancers are from Youth American Ballet Company, either; some come from other studios, anxious to perform under Georgi Rusafov’s direction.
“The music is enchanting and the performers bring their all to the production,” Ross said. “I am backstage making it look perfect and it’s the most gratifying volunteer work I enjoy and love to do, but more importantly, I want to share it with our community.”
Ross echoed the company’s website description of the academy, which provides “a positive environment and attention to the details of classical ballet training” enabling dancers to flourish.
Students receive performance experience through professional productions, as well as national and international competitions.
One such student is Mckenna Joy Johnson, 16, of Gilbert, who is dancing her last “Nutcracker” for the company as the Sugar Plum Fairy before auditioning in March for the prestigious Moscow Ballet Company to become a professional ballerina.
She has trained under Georgi and Tara Rusafov for more than 8 years.
She returned this Sunday after performing Sugar Plum with a professional ballet dancer from Bulgaria in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The Perry High School student last month was awarded gold medals in contemporary and classical ballet at the World Ballet Art Competition in Canada.
Ross said this year’s “Nutcracker” will feature a new choreography and new costumes.
Information on Youth American Ballet Company: 480-843-1973, youthamericanballetcompany.com.
