All those area couples who got engaged for Christmas are in luck.
If they want to get started planning their wedding, the Arizona Bridal Show happens to be making its semiannual appearance next weekend.
The show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 11-12 at the Phoenix Convention Center South Building, will feature just about anyone and anything a couple will need for their nuptials.
Started in 1992, the show has grown into the largest of its kind in the country, said Will Hagerty, president of Bridal Fashion Debut.
There’s a reason, said Kim Horn, an Ahwatukee resident and one of only 75 certified master wedding planners in the world.
“They will be able to create their signature weddings with more than 350 of the Valley’s top wedding experts all in one place,” said Horn.
To earn her title, Horn had to win the approval of a panel of three wedding masters, which comes only after education, professional development, industry experience, philanthropy and a written presentation on how she would plan one of the most difficult weddings anyone could encounter.
She will be at the show, as well as wedding venue representatives, food and beverage suppliers, jewelers, florists and even DJs and some live classical musical groups.
And women will get a chance to check out new fashions in bridal and bridesmaid gowns.
“Hottest wedding fashion trends for 2020 will be highlighted in runway shows presented by American Furniture Warehouse,” Hall said. Adding: “Wedding gown trends for 2020 include high slits, capes, see-through and sheer fabrics, exposed boning and swag sleeves,”
In addition, women can save a bundle on what is one of the most expensive events in a couple’s life by buying gowns at the show at big discounts, Horn said.
The “valley’s premier bridal boutiques” will be “displaying hundreds of designer wedding gowns on sale, with up to 80 percent off bride and bridesmaid gowns, veils, and accessories,” she said.
And one couple will have a chance to win the “ultimate wedding giveaway” by getting an information card upon admission and having it stamped by the vendors listed on it.
The cards are collected as they leave and one will be drawn to win more than $7,000 worth of wedding services - including a wedding planner for a month. Kaira’s Bridal also will have a separate gown giveaway.
The show only comes around twice a year – the other is in June.
“In Arizona, most weddings are in March, April and October because of weather. June has the most weddings for other states.”
Horn recommends brides and their entourage consider getting there early — not only because the event draws thousands of people preparing to walk down the aisle but also because so many wedding experts will be there.
Admission is $12 per person at the door, but $10 by going online to ArizonaBridalShow.com, where other information about the show can be found.
