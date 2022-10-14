The second half of the football season is here for big schools.
Region play is beginning while small schools look to finish the regular season and begin playoffs in a matter of weeks.
Here's a look at the East Valley teams in action Friday with picks in bold. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. unless noted.
6A
Pinnacle at Chaparral
Mountain Pointe at Corona del Sol -- No pick (attending)
Mesa at Dobson
Desert Vista at Highland
Williams Field at Mountain View
Salpointe Catholic at Red Mountain
5A
Mesquite at ALA Queen Creek
Casa Grande at Campo Verde
Horizon at Millennium
Higley at Northridge (Utah)
Cactus Shadows at Skyline
4A
Seton Catholic at Arizona College Prep
Arcadia at Marcos de Niza
Apache Junction at Poston Butte
ALA Gilbert at Snowflake
3A
ALA West Foothills at ALA Ironwood
Sabino at Eastmark
Valley Christian at Pusch Ridge
Shadow Mountain at San Tan Foothills
Palo Verde at Tempe
2A
Chandler Prep at Antelope Union
Madison Highland at Coronado
San Tan Charter at Pima
Scottsdale Christian at Valley Lutheran
1A
Dishchii'bikoh at Lincoln Prep
