Mountain Pointe against Valley Vista, in a 6A Non-Conference football game

Mountain Pointe senior running back Jay'len Rushing (33) signals to teammates on the sideline to get them fired up after the coin toss against Valley Vista, in a 6A Non-Conference football game, Friday, September 2, 2022, at Valley Vista High School in Surprise Arizona. (David Minton/Staff Photographer)

 David Minton

The second half of the football season is here for big schools. 

Region play is beginning while small schools look to finish the regular season and begin playoffs in a matter of weeks. 

Here's a look at the East Valley teams in action Friday with picks in bold. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. unless noted. 

6A

Pinnacle at Chaparral

Mountain Pointe at Corona del Sol -- No pick (attending)

Mesa at Dobson

Desert Vista at Highland

Williams Field at Mountain View

Salpointe Catholic at Red Mountain

5A 

Mesquite at ALA Queen Creek

Casa Grande at Campo Verde

Horizon at Millennium

Higley at Northridge (Utah)

Cactus Shadows at Skyline

4A

Seton Catholic at Arizona College Prep

Arcadia at Marcos de Niza

Apache Junction at Poston Butte

ALA Gilbert at Snowflake

3A

ALA West Foothills at ALA Ironwood

Sabino at Eastmark

Valley Christian at Pusch Ridge

Shadow Mountain at San Tan Foothills

Palo Verde at Tempe

2A

Chandler Prep at Antelope Union

Madison Highland at Coronado

San Tan Charter at Pima

Scottsdale Christian at Valley Lutheran

1A

Dishchii'bikoh at Lincoln Prep

Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at (480)898-5630 or zalvira@timespublications.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira

 

