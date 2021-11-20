Valley Christian seemed like it was in control of the 3A semifinal game Saturday afternoon at Campo Verde High School.
The third-ranked Trojans were crippling second-ranked Snowflake’s high-powered offense, limiting the Lobos to just three first-half points.
But Valley Christian’s 10-3 halftime lead quickly dwindled as Snowflake flipped a switch out of the locker room and came away with a dominating 44-10 victory to advance to its second straight 3A state title game.
"We made some mistakes and did some things we didn't want to do," Snowflake coach Kay Solomon said. "Our major adjustment was just finding energy. But that's the way this team has been playing. That second half, I don't know where the energy was but it showed up."
The momentum quickly began to shift midway through the third quarter. Valley Christian's leading tackler Justin Regehr left the game before the half with a knee injury and it allowed Snowflake to make adjustments to its offense.
After a Snowflake field goal, Valley Christian was forced to punt from its own end zone. A bad snap went over the head of the punter and was recovered by Bradden Lewis for the touchdown to give the Lobos the lead.
Another Valley Christian punt led to a 9-yard touchdown pass from Snowflake senior quarterback Caden Cantrell to senior wideout Noah Baum. On the ensuing kick, Valley Christian wasn’t able to jump on the ball after a pooch kick. Snowflake recovered. A few plays later, Cantrell connected with Baum again, this time from 26 yards out.
In just under six minutes taken off the game clock, there was a 24-point swing in favor of the Lobos. Yet they weren’t done.
"We knew once we go up we had to put our foot on their throat," Cantrell said. "There was no slowing down."
Early in the fourth Cantrell added another touchdown, this one a 23-yard pass to sophomore Jett McCray. On the Lobos’ next drive, McCray found the end zone again in the form of a 24-yard run.
A field goal with under two minutes remaining put an exclamation point on a 41-point second half for the Lobos.
Cantrell finished the game 12 of 20 for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards. Braun, his top wideout, had 5 receptions for 95 yards and the two scores. McCray and senior running back Camden Brimhall combined for 127 rushing yards.
"When you take a guy like Regehr out of the defense, it has a huge impact," Petersen said. "I feel like that was a difference. We had some success early on but they had some rushed get to us and we weren't able to have the success we normally have."
Outside of an 84-yard deep ball from junior quarterback Hunter Heeringa to senior wideout Austyn Gerard in the first quarter, Valley Christian’s offense was never able to find a consistent rhythm to find the end zone.
Heeringa managed to finish 16 of 29 for 176 yards and the lone score and standout senior running back Kaden Majercak rushed for 102 yards, but the Trojans’ only other points came off the leg of Dominic Zvada in the second quarter.
Despite the second-half collapse, Petersen was proud of the way his team competed this season. The Trojans finished 11-2 and broke several team records. They also had 21 players receive region honors.
He doesn’t want the semifinal loss to define his program this season.
"Nobody has worked harder than this group of guys since I've been here," Petersen said. "I don't want a loss at the end of the season to take away from what they accomplished."
