Jodi Gutirrez was thinking of hiring a male stripper dressed as a fireman for her mother’s 75th birthday.
Then, she came up with a better idea: Real firemen!
They didn’t strip, but members of the Mesa Fire Department stopped by to help Jodi and her family cheer “happy birthday!” to Kay LeBrun.
Jodi’s parents, Joe and Kay LeBrun, were meant to be together.
The Mesa couple were born on the same day in the same year – July 1, 1946, in the same Michigan hospital – Mercy Hospital in Bay City. The same doctor even brought them both into this world.
A Tribune story from 2006, when they were celebrating their 60th birthday, tells their shoulda-been-a-movie story:
“The two met on a blind date when they were 15 years old. They both said it was truly amazing when they found out they shared a birthday.
“Kay broke up with Joe six months later, and they didn’t talk again until five years later. But remember, they were meant to be together.
“When Joe returned from the Navy, he saved up and bought a new red and white 1963 Corvette and thought about that girl Kay he used to go with.
“‘I had been in the Navy long enough to know what wrong women were,’ said Joe, an electrician for Boeing. ‘Kay had the right schooling, came from a good family and I was ready to settle down.’
“He called her up out of the blue, asked her out on a date and they celebrated their 21st birthdays together.
“And what do you know? He also proposed to her that night while they were hanging out in a graveyard.
“‘I never found another guy that could kiss quite like the way he did,” Kay said.”
In the last year, Kay suffered the loss of her great-kissing soulmate.
“They were high school sweethearts and best friends,” Gutierrez said. “We just lost my dad to cancer last August, so this will be her very first birthday without them celebrating together since she was 17 years old.”
The youngest of Joe and Kay’s two daughters said, “I wanted to give her something to smile about which is what my dad was always best at.”
After ruling out the stripper, she was thrilled when Mesa Fire Station No. 217 on Baseline and Signal Butte roads said they would stop by to help Kay celebrate.
There’s yet another twist to this story, the daughter reveals:
“The Mesa Fire Department used to do their training across the street from Mom’s home in Mesa several years ago. We would catch Mom ‘peeking’ at them through her big front window during training days,” Gutierrez said.
Joe let his wife get her kicks, the daughter said. As an electrician, he was hard to “shock” – especially with his tough-guy background.
“My dad was a state trooper and a Navy veteran and definitely had an awesome sense of humor! He knew what she was doing but never said anything to her, just laughed.”
Having the firefighter help celebrate her birthday was a thrill for her mother, Gutierrez said.
“She thought it was amazing. My mom was so excited when the fire department showed up,” Gutierrez said.
Again, it was a boost on the first birthday she hasn’t shared with her soulmate in more than a half-century.
“It helped get her through,” the daughter said. “She was very happy. She was very touched.”
Aug. 5 will be another bittersweet day for Kay: That marks the 54th anniversary of her wedding date.
The couple moved to Mesa in 1990 on their 23rd anniversary.
