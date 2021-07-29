The OneOhOne Gallery in downtown Mesa is presenting its Summer Sunburn Art Show, owner Suzanne Woodward’s first show in more than a year.
“Obviously, it’s been difficult,” said Woodford of the year-long gap created by the pandemic. “We were not able to have artist openings and gatherings like we usually do.”
Woodford wears several hats. She’s an artist, the owner and principal of the Dobson Montessori School and has been a teacher for 35 years. She believes in art and education as well as art in the community.
“When I was a kid, I think a teacher in the fourth grade told me I had a little bit of talent,” Woodford said. “A thing like that is important. Hopefully, I can continue to inspire student and adult artists.”
Woodford created OneOhOne Gallery to inspire community creativity after she found the historic building. Built in 1895, the building was home to Mesa’s first bank and the space now includes executive office suites, classes, nine residential artists and three art galleries of revolving work.
“Over the years, I’ve also run the 2nd Friday Night Out event in Downtown Mesa, which engages the community in an art and cultural event,” said Woodford.
Woodford says that the 2nd Friday Night Out events brought in a community of artists not just from Mesa but the entire Valley and had attracted a surge of visitors in 2019.
“It’s devastating. Up until COVID-19 happened, we were so pleased,” said Woodford. “It was allowing artists to network with other artists.”
According to Woodford, the City of Mesa has allowed permits for the first 2021 2nd Friday Night Out event in September.
The Summer Sunburn Art Show proposed a unique opportunity for any artist to show their work, inviting any artist who was interested in presenting their work.
The show offered entry to artists of any medium, only asking for a flat fee along with their submissions. A variety of paintings grace the walls from talents of all ages and tenure were cooped up during the year.
Arizona State University film photography student Sydney Conner, 19, is ecstatic to have six photographs included in the OneOhOne Gallery show
“I would love to get more work into galleries,” says Conner, who creates avant garde photography including a wonderful image of a neon redheaded teenager in a wedding dress, basking in a pool. “There’s really something about a gallery wall that brings out the best in your work.”
Earlier this month at a reception, juried awards were given to artists for six of the more than 60 pieces of work. Winners included Raleigh Kinney, Linda Smith, Anita Moser, Trent Richardson, Char MacDonald and Allison Kantor.
“When I walked in with some friends
of mine and my wife Darlene, right away we saw that ribbon,” said local artist
Raleigh Kinney about his watercolor, “Golden Hour.”
“It still gives you a thrill, a sense of accomplishment,” he said.
“I hope people will be inspired and entertained,” said Woodford about her wishes for the show. “We’re excited to invite people back into the world to remember how important art is.”
The Summer Sunburn Art show will be on display through Aug. 27. Admission is free and the gallery is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
