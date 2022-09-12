I am an entrepreneur, business owner and former finance professional. I have been married to my husband for 27 years and have graduated three children from SUSD with my youngest graduating in May 2022. Although this is the first time I am running for public office, I have been involved in the community and philanthropies for decades and I have been an advocate for children in foster care since 2016. In SUSD I have served on various committees including Supplemental Curriculum Committee and the English Language Development Task force. I have served in the classroom, on fundraising committees and as a board member for the Saguaro Football Booster organization. I was also responsible for rallying 140 parents that successfully launched a campaign to restart sports and extra-curricular activities in May of 2020 when Zoom was the new classroom.
Why are you running for the board?
Having experienced the past few tumultuous years with children in Scottsdale schools, I know the frustration and pain our students, families, and community experienced. I bring common-sense leadership, an enduring passion for securing our children's future, respect for parents and teachers, and a skill for building consensus without compromising values.
The pandemic aside, of the major actions taken by the board in the last 12 months, which one do you most agree with and which do you most disagree with? Why?
Achievement recognition ceremonies for deserving students.
Unfortunately, SUSD has been negatively featured in news locally and nationally for inappropriate curriculum that's been taught by a select few teachers. Our leadership failed to address the issues, and instead publicly attacked parents who raised concerns. We must restore trust in SUSD leadership.
What more should SUSD be doing to address students’ mental health?
Developing strong, engaged, academically successful students is my priority. In addition to having a positive impact on our students, and community. We must focus on academics, developing students' interests over identities. I will work to ensure every student feels confident and secure to succeed in school and in the workforce.
Are you satisfied with security measures now in place at SUSD schools? Why or why not?
The legislature has approved $50 million in ongoing funding for school safety, supporting school resource officer salaries. While SUSD retrofitted and worked to secure campuses in 2018, adding police officers to each school, ensuring every campus is staffed with SROs is a common-sense approach to keeping students and staff safe.
Are you satisfied with overall student academic performance in the district? IF you are, why? If not, what would you advocate to improve it?
Academic performance has been declining along with enrollment and loss of quality teachers. Our leadership has ditched mastering the basics in favor of social activism. We must refocus on traditional core academics, reading, writing, math, science, history and civics, ensuring students have the skills to be successful and excel in school.
What policy change do you most want to address in your first year on the board?
We can’t have strong schools unless we support and reward quality teacher and empower parents. Most teachers are overwhelmed with unnecessary laborious tasks while being forced to teach curricula they don’t believe in. We must restore traditional academics and bring parents back into the classroom to lend a helping hand.
What is the biggest problem facing SUSD currently and how would you address it? How should the district address declining enrollment?
I believe that strong communities have strong public schools, and I’m committed to ensuring that our budget and curriculum are focused on giving all students’ opportunities to thrive. Our public schools should be the #1 academic option in the neighborhood, and an institution that our community can be proud of.
Does the board need to improve two-way communications with parents? Why not or how can it do this?
Communication between board members, parents and community needs to be easy, transparent and accessible. Currently diversity of thought is not addressed (and often not tolerated), and leadership does not listen to parents. We must mend this divide and put our students first and proactively honor the Parents Bill of Rights.
Give a letter grade to Dr. Menzel’s performance and explain your answer:
U – Unsatisfactory
Menzel has not been the leader SUSD needs. Bleeding enrollment, plummeting proficiency scores and quality teachers leaving in droves. Though congenial, we need our superintendents’ values to match our community’s. It’s time for core academics and students to come first and social activism and woke ideology be shelved.
PLEASE ANSWER YES OR NO:
Does SUSD do enough to address diversity?
No – Diversity of thought is not addressed, and leadership does not listen to parents
Do you support the time limits on citizens who address the board?
Yes - 3 minutes is fairly standard.
Does the governing board have the trust of the majority of parents in the district?
No
Do you favor uniformed school resources officers on high school campuses?
Yes
