Tucked Away Craft Kitchen & Bar

Locally owned Tucked Away Craft Kitchen & Bar, the second venture for Sean Hayes and Jo Ann Franko, crafts inspiring dishes complemented by cocktails and craft beer and tell a rich story of balance, flavor and texture. The duo, who also own Tipsy Cactus Tap Room & Bottle Shop in Mesa, dreamed of owning a local, small-plate restaurant where people shared stories while enjoying flavorful dishes and cocktails. Now they have it.

