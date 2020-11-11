Canyon Winds Retirement Community, Mesa’s newest senior-living community, offers upscale retirement living. Located at the entrance of Las Sendas in the northeast Mesa foothills, the beautifully landscaped Canyon Winds resort-style campus is surrounded by amazing views. Amenities include spacious apartments, resort-style dining and stunning courtyard vistas. Canyon Winds offers independent, assisted and memory care options in beautiful, relaxing accommodations with 24-hour onsite professional staff.
Trending
More Get Out
- Scottsdale film fest marks 20 years remotely
- Three weekends of free fall festivals
- Boyce offers oasis of desert riparian plants
- Gilbert guitarist releases music book
- Celebrate cookie month with the basic
- MAC slates virtual concert series
- Schnepf Farms’ Halloween tradition is a go
- Brian McKnight hits stage solo in Scottsdale
- This delightful dessert is easy – no foolin’
- Mac & Cheese eatery coming to Gilbert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.