Canyon Winds Retirement Community, Mesa’s newest senior-living community, offers upscale retirement living. Located at the entrance of Las Sendas in the northeast Mesa foothills, the beautifully landscaped Canyon Winds resort-style campus is surrounded by amazing views. Amenities include spacious apartments, resort-style dining and stunning courtyard vistas. Canyon Winds offers independent, assisted and memory care options in beautiful, relaxing accommodations with 24-hour onsite professional staff.

