Want to up-scale date night from a fast food chain restaurant to a modern, upbeat gourmet burger joint? Plan to drop by Zinburger, where you can enjoy mouth-watering burgers, fries, salads and shakes. Zinburger’s Kobe beef elevates the All-American burger experience. Their truffl e fries are to die for – and for that matter, so are the milkshakes.
