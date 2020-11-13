Venezia’s New York Style Pizzeria

The fact Venezia’s also is our Best of Gilbert winner for delivery service says a lot about the speedy, professional staff at the helm of this establishment. What it doesn’t begin to say anything about is the scrumptious pizza and other Italian fare the kitchen staff prepares seven days a week. You’ll just have to order up a pie or some wings and try it: you’ll like it!

