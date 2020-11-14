Snooze An A.M. Eatery

You can’t lose at Snooze with the mouthwatering pancake fl ight and a crisp mimosa. The downtown Gilbert restaurant off ers a breakfast or brunch experience that is anything but regular. Only the best ingredients are used in a wide assortment of menu items. To take their dishes to the next level, Snooze partnered with Slopeside, Vermont’s pure maple syrup, to top many of their yummy dishes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.