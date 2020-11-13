Run into diffi culty making a healthy meal decision when you are in a time crunch? Salad and Go | Healthy Drive Thru in Gilbert is quick – and their salads are crisp and full of fl avor to help you stay fi t. Salad and Go maintains aff ordable prices and uses quality ingredients, so next time you are in a rush, skip the fried food and grab something nutritious.
Salad and Go Healthy Drive Thru
- The Best of Gilbert 2020
-
- Updated
- 0
Trending
More Get Out
- Polo event returns with new charities
- Scottsdale film fest marks 20 years remotely
- Three weekends of free fall festivals
- Boyce offers oasis of desert riparian plants
- Gilbert guitarist releases music book
- Celebrate cookie month with the basic
- MAC slates virtual concert series
- Schnepf Farms’ Halloween tradition is a go
- Brian McKnight hits stage solo in Scottsdale
- This delightful dessert is easy – no foolin’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.