Oreganos Pizza Bistro

If you’re in the mood for authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza or Italian spaghetti, look no further then Oregano’s in downtown Gilbert. When the weather is nice, their outdoor dining room can’t be beat – and neither can their famous heaven-in-a-pan pizza cookie topped with three scoops of vanilla ice cream and chocolate chips.

