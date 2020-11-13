O.S.H.O Brewery & Distillery

Looking to enjoy a tall cold one in the Arizona heat? Make your way down to O.S.H.O Brewery & Distillery in downtown Gilbert to indulge in any of 40 beers on tap. With happy hour Monday through Friday 3-6 p.m. and some delicious snacks to pair with your selections, this two-story distillery and game patio off ers the perfect place to pass a summer day.

