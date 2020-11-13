Not Your Typical Deli in Gilbert showcases local artists, bakers and culinary professionals. The deli also strives to make a diff erence in the community by hiring people with developmental disabilities so they can gain work experience. The menu ranges from sandwiches to hotdogs to salads and treats. And make sure to bring your appetite because their portions are anything but small. Besides, you need to save room for what has been named the best chocolate chip cookie in Arizona – by delish.
