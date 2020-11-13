High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill

What you miss in sand and surf will be more than compensated by a vast array of fresh seafood at High Tide Seafood Bar and Grill. The daily menu off ers items like chilled oysters, crispy crab cakes and buttery fresh shrimp – but also caters to landlubbers with juicy burgers and other meat dishes, And there are some tasty appetizers during happy hour 3-6 p.m. daily. So, channel your inner beach bum, wear your favorite pair sandals and sail over to High Tide Seafood Bar & Grill.

