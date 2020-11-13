Henhouse Café

The Grebe Family started the Henhouse Cafe as a small brown-bag lunch company run out of their home and opened their fi rst brick-and-mortar eatery in 2010. Over the last decade, they’ve pleased countless palates with their hearty breakfasts and lunches. The Grebes also pride themselves on giving back to the community “because we feel that is where we are able to make the greatest impact.”

