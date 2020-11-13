Blue Wasabi Sushi and Martini Bar

Blue Wasabi Sushi and Martini Bar is on a roll. The contemporary dining room and handcrafted granite bar provide a welcoming atmosphere for patrons to enjoy over 40 traditional and New Age sushi rolls that the over-21 crowd can wash down with one of 20 signature martinis. Some of the favorites also will bring a smile to your face with slyly humorous names such as Kiss My Bass, Marilyn Monroll and PITA (Pain in the Ass).

