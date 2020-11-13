Backyard Taco

Taco Tuesday was made for Backyard Taco and vice versa with $2 tacos all day. The meat choices are expansive, including carne asada, chicken, birri (shredded beef) and Al pastor and the salsa bar is loaded with sweet and tangy off erings that will pair nicely with any of them. Don’t miss the air-conditioned outdoor patio where you can enjoy a sunset as you munch on their tremendous tacos or sample other fare like quesadillas, gorditas and burritos.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.